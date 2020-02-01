ARAB LEAGUE SAYS TRUMPS PEACE PLAN FOR MIDDLE EAST AMOUNTS TO APARTHEID

US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan would lead to a state of apartheid, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement on Saturday.



"The plan leads to a status that amounts to a one-state situation that comprises two classes of citizens, that is apartheid, in which the Palestinians will be second-class citizens, deprived of the basic rights of citizenship," he told an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the pan-Arab body in Cairo.

The US proposal "does not bring about stability or build peace, but sows the seeds for another 100 years of conflict and suffering," he added.

"The two parties should negotiate by themselves in order to reach a solution which is accepted by both of them," Gheit concluded.



Trump's plan foresees Israeli control over the West Bank and Jordan Valley as well as key holy sites in Jerusalem. It would not grant Palestinian refugees the right of return, but does call for the creation of a Palestinian state.





