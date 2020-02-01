Olympiacos sign Emre Mor from Galatasaray on loan

Turkey's Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Olympiacos for the loan of Turkish winger Emre Mor until the end of season.

Galatasaray late Friday agreed with Olympiacos over Emre Mor's temporary move to the Greek club until the end of 2019-2020 season, the Turkish club said on the Borsa Istanbul's Public Disclosure Platform.

The 22-year-old winger joined the Turkish club on loan from La Liga club Celta Vigo in the summer but he did not meet expectations in Istanbul due to his poor performance over the first half of the season.

Olympiacos will play a fee of €410,000 ($454,000) to the Super Lig team to secure Mor on a temporary basis.

Mor only played 592 minutes in 17 matches with the defending Turkish league champions this season.

He was criticized for his poor performance in Turkey as he failed to score any goal or make any assist in the first half of the season.

Mor was Celta Vigo's record signing when he joined the Spanish club from Germany's Borussia Dortmund through a €13-million ($14.4-million) deal in 2017.





