Dortmund sign Germany midfielder Emre Can from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund beefed up their midfield on transfer deadline day by signing Germany international Emre Can from Juventus, the Bundesliga club confirmed Friday.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a defender or defensive midfielder, will initially join on loan as cover for injured Danish player Thomas Delaney until the end of the season.

However, the transfer will then become a permanent move, "provided that agreed parameters are met", according to a statement on the Dortmund website.

"In Emre Can, we are getting a German international who can play in different systems in several positions in both defence and central midfield," said Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc.

"He is a player who also brings his physicality to bear and has a strong will to win."

According to reports, Dortmund are set to pay around 25 million euros ($27 million) for the ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich central midfielder.

German daily Bild claim Can has taken a pay cut to join Dortmund, where he will earn 8.5 million euros per season, instead of 14 million at Juventus.

His move is said to be motivated by a desire for more game time back in Germany as he pushes for a place in Joachim Loew's national team at the Euro 2020 finals.

Can has not held down a starting place at Juventus this season and did not feature in any of their Champions League matches.

It has been a busy few days for Dortmund, who sold Spain striker Paco Alcacer to Villarreal on Thursday having already signed Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old striker cost 20 million euros from Salzburg at the start of the month and has made an immediate impact with five goals in his first two games.





