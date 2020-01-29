Beşiktaş appoint former Turkish football star Sergen Yalçın as new coach

Turkish coach Sergen Yalçın was appointed to manage Beşiktaş until May 31, 2021.

Yalçın, 47, who made his name as a brilliant playmaker at the Super Lig club, joins Beşiktaş from Yeni Malatyaspor where he took over as coached only last 2019.

Yalçın, a gifted but temperamental player, was capped 37 times for the national side.



During his more than decade-long football career, Yalçın helped Beşiktaş advance to the quarterfinal in the 2003 UEFA Cup.



Beşiktaş had parted ways with manager Abdullah Avcı on Jan. 24 after the team lost half of the 28 games it played during the 239 days under his management.



"The Black Eagles" currently sit seventh in the Super Lig -- 11 points adrift of leaders Sivasspor.





