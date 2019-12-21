Galatasaray fall away in title race after 2-1 loss to Göztepe

Reigning champions Galatasaray fell away in the title race of the Turkish football league after losing against Göztepe on Saturday.

In a Week 16 match on Saturday, Göztepe beat Galatasaray 2-1 at home in Izmir with goals by Cameron Jerome in the 9th minute and Halil Akbunar in the 61st minute. Galatasaray scored by own goal with Lamina Gassama in the 27th minute.

Following this result, Galatasaray remained in the sixth spot with 24 points.

This season, an underdog team tops the division, which is a rare occasion for the Super Lig.

The club from central Anatolia, Demir Grup Sivasspor are now on top of the league with 33 points.

The leader Sivasspor will face Gençlerbirliği on Sunday to aim to increase the gap with the defending champs to 12 points.

Medipol Başakşehir from Istanbul are currently in the second spot as they have 27 points.

Turkish football powerhouses Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş will face off in a vital Turkish Super Lig derby on Sunday.

Besiktaş got 27 points to come third in standings. Trabzonspor from Black Sea region bagged 26 points in 15 weeks and Fenerbahçe, who were in the fifth spot, had 25 points.

Here are the results in the week 16 so far.

Antalyaspor - Ankaragücü: 2-2

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor - Ç. Rizespor: 0-2

Kasımpaşa - Gaziantep FK: 3-4

Göztepe - Galatasaray: 2-1

