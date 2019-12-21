TURKEYS ECONOMIC RECOVERY RIGHT ON TRACK: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

With a 0.9% growth rate in the 3rd quarter of 2019, our country has re-entered growth process again, the Turkish president said on Saturday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks came at Istanbul Congress Center where service exporters met.

"All these developments indicate that things are going well, and the economic recovery continues swiftly," Erdoğan added.

He went on to say that Turkey observed an economic confidence index rise of 1.7% in November, climbing to a total of 91.3%.