UEFA warns Medipol Başakşehir over military salute

UEFA, European football's governing body, on Friday reprimanded Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Başakşehir over players making a military salute, according to club officials.

The officials told Anadolu Agency that UEFA had completed its probe of Başakşehir players' military salute in the Europa League match and decided to "condemn" the Turkish team.

The precise nature of the reprimand or penalty is unclear, and UEFA officials were not available for comment.

On Oct. 24 Medipol Başakşehir players in Istanbul performed a military-style salute celebrating a goal during a Europa League game when they beat Austrian Wolfsberger 1-0.

Observers said UEFA was showing double standards with the probe, as European players who made similar gestures did not face any investigation.