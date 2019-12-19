Liverpool to face Flamengo in FIFA Club World Cup final

Liverpool advanced to the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final as Brazilian star Roberto Firmino's very late winner brought the 2-1 victory to the English club against Mexico's Monterrey on Wednesday.

Liverpool took the 1-0 lead in the 12th minute of the semifinal as Guinean midfielder Naby Keita found the net in Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

Two minutes later, Monterrey gave a response. The Argentinian forward of the Mexican team Rogelio Funes Mori scored the equalizer.

Liverpool forward Firmino carried his team to the final, scoring a vital goal in the injury time of the second half, 2-1.

So, Liverpool will take on Brazilian opponents Flamengo in the final on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Khalifa International Stadium as Qatar is this year's host nation.

The 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final will start at 8.30 p.m. local time (1730GMT).

Meanwhile, semifinals' losers Monterrey and Al-Hilal Riyadh from Saudi Arabia will play against each other for the third place on Saturday.

The FIFA Club World Cup was founded in 2000 and is organized by football's global governing body. The winners of six continental confederations as well as the league champion of the host nation take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.