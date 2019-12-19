Death toll from attacks in Idlib, Syria rises to 13

The death toll from airstrikes and artillery attacks by the Bashar al-Assad regime backed by Russia in an area of Syria supposed to be under a cease-fire rose to 13, the White Helmets civil defense agency said on Thursday.

At least 40 others were injured in the latest attack on Idlib, northwestern Syria, the agency said.

Since Moscow and Ankara reached a deal in September 2018 under which acts of aggression are supposed to be prohibited in Idlib, over 1,300 civilians have been killed in the de-escalation zone.

Following intense attacks, over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border.

Since the eruption of the bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Turkey has taken in some 3.7 million fleeing Syrians, making Turkey the world's top refugee-hosting country.