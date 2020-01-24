Palestinian Authority denies talks with US on any deal

The Palestinian Authority on Friday said that no talks were conducted with the U.S. administration on its peace plan known as deal of the century.

This came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump who said his administration had conducted talks with the Palestinians on the deal.

"No talks with the U.S. Administration were done whether in brief or in detail on the U.S. peace plan," the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted the Palestinian Authority statement as saying.

"The Palestinian position is firm and clear in refusing Trump's decisions over Jerusalem and other issues related to the Palestinian cause", Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian Authority spokesman said.

Earlier on Thursday, the White House announced that Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with Benny Gantz, leader of White and Blue party, next Tuesday and will discuss the prospects of the deal.

The deal of the century is a U.S. controversial peace plan prepared by the Trump administration which asks Palestinians to make concessions to Israelis including Jerusalem and the right of return for Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced at several occasions his refusal to the U.S. plan as it does not address the issues of Jerusalem, refugees and borders.





