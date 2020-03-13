Volvo to recall 736,000 cars because of brake system problems

China-owned Volvo Cars said on Friday it was to recall about 736,000 cars due to issues with the automatic emergency brake (AEB) system.

There were no reports about incidents or accidents linked to the recall, spokesperson Stefan Elfstrom wrote in an email to dpa.

In certain situations and at particular temperatures, the AEB system did not function as intended, but the regular braking system was not affected and the cars could be used as usual, he added.

The recall affected the models XC40, S60, V60, V60CC, XC60, S90, V90, V90CC and XC90, sold from 2019 and 2020.

Customers would be contacted and new software would be installed.

Elfstrom said the recall affected 58,600 cars in Germany and 66,700 cars in Sweden.

Stockholm daily Expressen initially reported on the recall.

China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group took over ownership of the Swedish carmaker in 2010 from US automotive giant Ford.







