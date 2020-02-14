Erdoğan says no one has regretted investing in Turkey

Turkey's president on Friday attended a joint session of Turkey-Pakistan Business Forum in Pakistani capital Islamabad.

During the forum, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said no one -- who trusted to invest and trust Turkey -- has regretted it so far.

The current trade volume of $804 million between Pakistan and Turkey is not sufficient, Erdoğan noted, adding that the bilateral trade volume must first rise to 1$ billion and then raise its target to $5 billion.

Erdoğan also said Turkey's direct investment in Pakistan is about $500 million, and that the companies work in a way worthy of the Turkey-Pakistan friendship, serving Pakistan.

"Our cooperation in the field of defense industry is deepening in Pakistan, and in the field of contracting, Turkish companies have undertaken 68 projects worth more than $3.5 billion in Pakistan so far," he said.

He added that there were important infrastructure and energy projects among these and that Turkey had contractors who can be in solidarity with Pakistan in hydroelectric power plants because they have the infrastructure.

Referring to the energy projects, Erdoğan said that it will be very useful to implement projects on electric power transmission that will connect Pakistan with the Central Asian geography, and on natural gas pipelines connecting Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.





