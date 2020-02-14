TURKEYS ERDOĞAN NAMED THE MOST POPULAR MUSLIM LEADER IN THE WORLD

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is the most popular Muslim leader in the world, according to an international index.

The annual popularity index of world political leaders was released by Gallup International on Thursday.



Erdoğan ranked fifth most popular leader in the world, according to the index.

The index shows German Chancellor Angela Merkel leading with 46%, followed by French President, Emmanuel Macron at 40%, Russian President Vladimir Putin at 36%, U.S. President Donald Trump at 31% and Erdoğan of Turkey at 30%.

Erdoğan shares this position with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also scored 30%.



Within the Muslim world, Erdoğan is at the top with 30% followed by Saudi King Salman at 25% and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at 21%.





