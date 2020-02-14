UEFA bans Manchester City from European competition for two seasons
SPORT Agencies and A News
Premier League giants Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", UEFA announced on Friday. The English champions were also fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million), but can appeal the decision of UEFA's adjudicatory chamber to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.53 million)by European soccer's governing body UEFA after an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play Rules.
UEFA said City had committed "serious breaches" of the rules while the Premier League club said they intended to appeal the decision to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
