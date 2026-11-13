Georgian president highlights strong cooperation with Türkiye at COP31

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili praised the strong strategic partnership between Türkiye and Georgia, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation in promoting regional peace, stability and environmental protection.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Kavelashvili described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a close friend, noting that their personal relationship reflects the longstanding ties between the two countries.

He underlined that Türkiye and Georgia maintain close cooperation across numerous sectors, with bilateral relations continuing to strengthen and expand into new areas.

Kavelashvili stressed that both nations share common values and political approaches, particularly regarding the preservation of national identity, traditions, peace and stability.

He also highlighted the importance of mutual trust and dialogue between the countries' leaders, especially amid ongoing regional conflicts and global challenges.

The Georgian president congratulated Türkiye and Erdogan on successfully hosting COP31, praising Ankara's efforts to address climate change and strengthen international cooperation.

He noted that Türkiye's contributions extend beyond organizing the summit, highlighting the country's efforts to develop practical solutions and take concrete steps toward addressing global environmental challenges.

Kavelashvili underlined the growing cooperation between Türkiye and Georgia in renewable energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection.

Noting that both countries face increasing risks from climate-related natural disasters, he called for stronger coordination, information sharing and joint measures to improve disaster preparedness and protect agriculture and food security.

He also emphasized that environmental challenges transcend national borders and require collective action.

Echoing Erdogan's remarks, Kavelashvili pointed out that neighboring countries share interconnected ecosystems, meaning environmental pollution in one country can directly affect another.

He concluded by calling for deeper cooperation to protect the shared natural heritage of Türkiye, Georgia and the wider region.





