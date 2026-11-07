Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi cruise missile over Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Saturday its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region.

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region," coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said on US social media platform X.

The announcement comes amid escalating hostilities between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi group.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since 2015, after the group seized the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country the previous year.