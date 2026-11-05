Zelenskyy hopes US midterm election results lead to stronger support for Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he hoped the results of the US midterm elections would lead to stronger support for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy argued that increased American military and financial assistance could influence Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculations and bring the sides closer to negotiations.

"What do the results of the elections in the US mean for us? As human beings, we always believe and hope that any changes will be more positive," he said in a statement on Telegram.

He said he expected the new balance of power in Washington to translate into greater support for Ukraine, particularly if Congress backed additional military and financial assistance.

"If Congress begins talking about strong financial support or support for Ukraine with weapons-the kind of support Europe is demonstrating today-that would be positive," he said.

"This positive development would influence (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and he would think about whether it makes sense for him to continue the war. Logically, this would bring us closer to possible negotiations and possible peace," he added.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had bipartisan support in the US and thanked the Democrats and Republicans, but noted that Democratic candidates had made clear statements in support of Kyiv during the election campaign.

He also urged stronger coordination between Washington and European capitals, saying the alliance was essential to stopping Putin.

Reflecting on the course of the war, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had not received substantial international assistance until Russia launched its full-scale offensive in 2022.

He rejected suggestions that Ukraine should withdraw from the Donbas region in exchange for peace, arguing that it would not prevent additional Russian advances.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv wanted to acquire Germany's Taurus long-range cruise missiles because they could help Ukraine target Russian missile launch sites.

He argued that supplying the weapons could benefit both countries by allowing the systems to be tested in combat and helping Germany improve its defense industry.

Citing the German-made IRIS-T air defense system, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's battlefield experience had helped demonstrate its capabilities and identify areas for improvement. He said demand for the system had increased, with German manufacturers facing orders extending 10 to 20 years into the future.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine sought Taurus missiles because it had limited options for countering Russian ballistic missile attacks after the US was unable to provide additional interceptor missiles.





