Türkiye, Qatar deepen defense ties with joint production goals

Turkish and Qatari defense chiefs held a high-level meeting in Ankara to evaluate new opportunities to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries and implement joint production projects.

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun hosted Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Saoud Al Thani alongside a Qatari delegation.

The meeting followed the signing of the Badr memorandum between Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia, which aims to promote technological development, research and development (R&D), and defense industry cooperation to strengthen the signatories' capabilities and lay the groundwork for future joint projects.

The ongoing bilateral talks are expected to lead broader multilateral commitments under the Badr pact into concrete joint production projects between Türkiye and Qatar.

"This meeting is key in the steps we will take together in the coming period in strengthening our countries' technological and production capabilities through joint projects and deepening our defense partnership," Gorgun said.