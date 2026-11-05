Greek students stage protests over education conditions, cost of living

Students staged demonstrations in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities on Thursday, protesting conditions in public education and the rising cost of living, according to the 902.gr news outlet.

Students and graduates gathered at the Propylaea in central Athens, carrying banners that demanded increased public education funding, improved school infrastructure and free education.

They also insisted on measures to address staff shortages in public schools and the financial burden of housing and education on students and their families.

Student associations displayed a banner outside the Finance Ministry highlighting education-related expenses during the march.

Protesters also left bags of rubble outside parliament to draw attention to the condition of school buildings.

The Panepistimio metro station in central Athens was closed during the demonstrations.

The march ended at the Propylaea, where protesters announced plans to join events marking the 53rd anniversary of the 1973 Athens Polytechnic uprising.

The three-day commemoration is scheduled to begin Nov. 15, with a rally planned Nov. 17.





