Italy sees Türkiye as crucial partner in European security: Ambassador

Italy considers Türkiye a crucial partner in European security and seeks closer cooperation on regional stability, NATO and international initiatives, Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Giuseppe Manzo told Anadolu in an exclusive interview.

"We really believe that Türkiye has a crucial role in our security," Manzo said, emphasizing the importance of European security within the broader NATO framework.

"I think it's fair to say that we both want more Europe in NATO," he added.

The ambassador said strengthening political cooperation on regional security was among his priorities, highlighting the NATO summit, the 4+4 meeting and COP31 as opportunities for closer coordination.

He also pointed to shared concerns about threats facing NATO's eastern and southern flanks.

"We need to adapt to new challenges and find new answers to new questions and new threats," he said.

"I think Italy and Türkiye are very well equipped to do this."

Manzo said the countries' geographical positions -- Italy in the Mediterranean and Türkiye at the crossroads of Europe and Asia -- offered opportunities to develop new approaches to regional and international challenges.

"By nature, we are well positioned to develop new answers and new tools to address both old problems and new challenges," he said.

- Trade, cultural ties and international cooperation

The ambassador highlighted the countries' longstanding relationship as they mark 170 years of diplomatic ties.

He described Italy as Türkiye's leading trading partner in the Mediterranean and its second-largest in Europe.

Manzo also emphasized educational and cultural exchanges, noting that Turkish students make up the second-largest international student community in Italy.

He pointed to archaeological cooperation, with Italian scholars and Turkish archaeologists working together on 15 missions.

On international governance, Manzo voiced support for reforming the UN Security Council to make it "more transparent and democratic."

He recalled receiving a book from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan containing the phrase "The world is bigger than five," describing the message as relevant to discussions on reforming international institutions.

The ambassador also highlighted cooperation in space exploration, including joint satellite projects and Türkiye's first astronaut traveling to space alongside Italian astronauts.

- 'I felt at home'

Reflecting on his first months in Ankara, Manzo praised Turkish hospitality and said he had immediately felt welcomed.

"I felt at home," he said.

Originally from Naples, the ambassador said his Mediterranean background helped him connect with Turkish culture.

He described Ankara as his home and praised Istanbul's historical ties with Italy.

Manzo concluded by extending his best wishes to the Turkish people on the occasion of Republic Day.