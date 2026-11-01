TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD INVITE UKRAINES ZELENSKY TO G20 SUMMIT IN US

Trump says he would invite Ukraine's Zelensky to G20 summit in US

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would be willing to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the G20 summit in Florida in December, following Washington's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked whether he would extend an invitation to Zelenskyy.

"I would. I would. No problem," he replied.

The US is preparing to host the G20 leaders' summit at the Trump National Doral resort in Miami on Dec. 14-15.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that Washington had invited Putin to the summit despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a G20 member, but Ukrainian representatives have previously participated in meetings of the group as invited guests.

Rubio said Saturday that the decision to invite Zelenskyy rested with Trump and indicated that an invitation could be considered if it helped advance diplomatic efforts.

No formal invitation to Zelenskyy has yet been announced.

Earlier in his exchange with reporters, Trump said he had spoken with Zelenskyy and expressed optimism about the prospects of ending the war.