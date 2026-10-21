Pope Leo stresses importance of marriage, family after surgery

Pope Leo XIV stressed the importance of marriage and family for society on Wednesday during his first general audience following surgery, according to Vatican News.

Reflecting on the Second Vatican Council's pastoral constitution Gaudium et Spes, the pope described the family as "the foundation of society" and called for greater efforts to support marriage and family life.

"This task is more urgent than ever before," he said, referring to the responsibility of those in social, political and cultural roles to promote the well-being of families.

Leo also thanked those who had prayed for him during his hospital stay.

The pope was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Oct. 17 after five days of hospitalization following a lung operation on Oct. 13.