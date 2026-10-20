Threats against New Zealand lawmakers rise 'astronomically': Parliament speaker

Threats against New Zealand lawmakers have risen "astronomically" in recent years, prompting tighter security measures and closer police cooperation, Parliament Speaker Gerry Brownlee warned Tuesday.

Parliament's Security Information, Risk and Advisory Service handled 216 requests for assistance between Sept. 28 and Oct. 18, including 81 operational deployments, according to Radio New Zealand.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said the unit supported lawmakers attending public events, traveling and responding to protests and threatening behavior.

He said the service has expanded ahead of the election amid growing security concerns.

Brownlee said threats have increased sharply over the past three years, prompting what he called the "strongest protocol we've ever had with the New Zealand Police."

He attributed the rising hostility to economic pressures, public frustration and global instability, warning that social media amplified abusive behavior.

The warning followed an attack on Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines, who was critically injured and lost a leg after being struck by a vehicle in Victoria.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack.

Brownlee warned that continued intimidation could isolate elected representatives from their communities.

"Democracy is a relatively fragile thing," he said.

New Zealand authorities have withheld details of specific threats for security reasons.





