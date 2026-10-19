Oman’s sultan departs for 4-day state visit to UK

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik departed for the United Kingdom on Monday for a four-day state visit, during which he is scheduled to meet King Charles III, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).

The visit, taking place at the invitation of the British monarch, aims to strengthen longstanding relations between Oman and the UK and expand cooperation across various sectors.

According to a statement issued Saturday by Oman's Diwan of Royal Court, the two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and international developments and explore ways to enhance bilateral coordination.

The sultan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, and Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

The British Royal Family announced that King Charles III and Queen Camilla would host the state visit at Windsor Castle from Oct. 20 to 22.

The visit marks the first state visit by an Omani ruler to the UK since March 1982, when the late Queen Elizabeth II hosted Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Oman and the UK maintain longstanding diplomatic and economic relations spanning more than two centuries, with cooperation covering defense, trade, investment and education.

The two countries marked the 225th anniversary of their 1800 bilateral agreement last year, reflecting their longstanding historical ties.

King Charles previously visited Oman on four occasions as Prince of Wales, most recently in January 2020 following the death of Sultan Qaboos.

In July 2025, King Charles also received Sultan Haitham for a private meeting at Windsor Castle during the Omani leader's visit to the UK.





