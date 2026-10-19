6 MIGRANTS KILLED IN SHIPWRECK OFF GREECES SAMOS ISLAND: REPORT

At least six migrants died and 14 others were rescued after a speedboat carrying migrants capsized in the Aegean Sea north of Greece's Samos island on Monday, according to Kathimerini. This was the second incident of the day, as six migrants had died earlier off the island of Lesvos.

The Greek Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation following the incident, which occurred approximately 3.7 nautical miles north of Samos.

The six victims, whose bodies were recovered, included five men and one woman, while all 14 survivors were men.

The boat, which was traveling at high speed, capsized following a sharp manoeuvre, prompting a search and rescue operation.

A Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel, a rescue boat and an Air Force helicopter were deployed to the area to search for possible missing persons.

The incident came after another deadly shipwreck off Lesvos island earlier on Monday, when six migrants, including an infant, died after a speedboat collided with a Greek Coast Guard vessel.

Eight people were rescued in that incident.





