US vice president says he has yet to decide on 2028 presidential run

US Vice President JD Vance said he has not decided whether to run for president in 2028, acknowledging he could ultimately opt out despite being widely viewed as a leading contender to succeed President Donald Trump.

Asked by CBS News' Tony Dokoupil during an hourlong town hall in Michigan, released Saturday night, whether he might not run, Vance replied: "Of course there's a chance."

He described himself as a procrastinator when facing major life decisions and said he would "have to think about it," citing his four young children and his wife, Usha Vance, who "has never loved politics" but "loves public service."

Trump has called Vance his "most likely" Republican successor.

Vance also defended the administration's economic and foreign policies, blaming former President Joe Biden's administration for neglecting manufacturing while acknowledging that reversing its decline would take time.

On the Iran conflict and elevated fuel costs, he said: "I recognize that gas prices are too high right now," adding: "When this conflict is over, we are going to see gas prices come down."

Defending Trump's Iran strategy, Vance argued that the US had "in some ways ... won decisively," but added that "the enemy gets a vote here." He said Washington was seeking a "final firm commitment from the Iranians that they're not going to rebuild their nuclear program."

Vance also rejected allegations of presidential corruption, saying he had not seen "a single shred of evidence that (Trump) participates or sanctions in that corruption."





