US judge dismisses child sex abuse indictment against The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield

A US judge dismissed on Friday a child sexual abuse indictment against actor Timothy Busfield, known for his roles in The West Wing and Field of Dreams, citing prosecutorial misconduct that undermined grand jury proceedings.

New Mexico District Judge Joseph Montano granted the 69-year-old actor's motion to dismiss four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

"The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner," Montano wrote, finding that prosecutors had improperly instructed grand jurors on procedures for calling additional witnesses who were available and willing to testify.

Busfield was indicted in February over allegations that he inappropriately touched a young boy while directing the television series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2022 and 2023.

The allegations involved twin brothers who appeared on the show. Busfield repeatedly denied wrongdoing, describing the accusations as false and motivated by revenge after the children were not hired for another season.

His attorneys argued that prosecutors misled grand jurors and prevented them from hearing potentially favorable testimony.

Busfield's attorney, Amber Fayerberg, said the actor was "relieved and grateful" following the decision.

The ruling does not prevent prosecutors from seeking another indictment.

Prosecutors in New Mexico said they were reviewing the decision and considering whether to bring new charges.