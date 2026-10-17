Thousands rally in Portugal for higher wages, affordable housing

Demonstrators gather during a protest organized by the CGTP-IN trade union confederation in Lisbon, Portugal, 17 October 2026. (EPA)

Thousands of people rallied in Portugal against rising living costs on Saturday, demanding higher wages, better pensions and affordable housing.

The General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP) union organized demonstrations in Lisbon, Porto and Coimbra.

In Lisbon, protesters set off from Cais do Sodre toward Rossio Square, led by CGTP Secretary-General Tiago Oliveira and union members carrying banners demanding higher wages.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against low pay and rising rents, while carrying signs calling for housing policies. A housing protest encampment was scheduled to begin at Rossio at 5 pm (1500 GMT)

In Porto, several thousand people marched from Praca da Batalha to Praca D. Joao I under demands for higher wages, better pensions and public services.

Around 100 young housing activists joined the procession, carrying placards and a tent symbolizing their campaign. They were greeted with applause upon reaching the square, where the crowd spilled onto surrounding sidewalks.

Housing movement spokesperson Cristiana Leal said the mobilization would continue until living conditions improved. A public assembly was scheduled at the square for 7 pm (1700 GMT).

The demonstrations come after a police operation that ended a housing protest encampment in Porto early Thursday.

Socialist Party leader Jose Luis Carneiro expressed solidarity with protesters and urged responsible demonstrations, calling on security forces to ensure any use of force was appropriate and proportionate.

He also called for clarification of Thursday's police intervention, which is being examined by the General Inspectorate of Internal Administration.