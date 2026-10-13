Turkish President Erdoğan receives credentials from ambassadors of 5 countries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the ambassadors of India, Mali, the Netherlands, El Salvador and Nigeria on Tuesday.

During a ceremony at the Presidential Complex, Indian Ambassador Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Malian Ambassador Oumarou Maiga, Dutch Ambassador Alle Dorhout, Salvadoran Ambassador Eduardo Alfonso G. Grande and Nigerian Ambassador Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari presented their letters of credence to Erdoğan.

The ambassadors introduced embassy staff members and their families before posing for commemorative photographs with the Turkish president.

Erdoğan then held separate meetings with each ambassador.



