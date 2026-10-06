Panamanian-flagged vessel hit, catches fire off coast of Oman

A Panamanian-flagged commercial vessel was targeted off Oman's Musandam Governorate on Tuesday, sparking a fire aboard the ship and prompting the medical evacuation of 10 crew members, the Omani Defense Ministry said.

The vessel, identified as the ON PEACE, was targeted about nine nautical miles northeast of Lima in Musandam overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, said a ministry statement.

The Royal Oman Air Force, in coordination with the relevant authorities, carried out a medical evacuation operation for 10 members of the ship's crew following the incident, according to the statement.

The crew members were airlifted to Khasab Hospital in Musandam, where they received necessary medical care.

The ministry did not specify the nature of the attack, the condition of the evacuated crew members, or who was responsible.

The incident occurred near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime route linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with the Omani coast facing Iran.

The strait has been contested in the war between the US and Iran, and the scene of months of maritime attacks.





