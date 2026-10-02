Ankara denounces Houthi strike on infrastructure serving Prophet’s Mosque

Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on Friday condemned the attack by Yemen's Houthi group targeting the civilian infrastructure serving the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

"Any attack targeting the sanctity, peace, and security of the Two Holy Mosques is an unacceptable affront directed at the shared sensitivities of the entire Islamic world," Duran said on US social media company X.

He expressed hope that such attacks, which threaten peace and stability in the region, will come to an end as soon as possible.

"Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will continue to stand by Saudi Arabia," Duran added.