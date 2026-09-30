Russia extends ban on diesel, marine fuel exports by producers until Oct. 31

The Russian government has extended until Oct. 31 a temporary ban on exports of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil, by their direct producers, the Cabinet's press service said Wednesday.

"The decree extends the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil, exported from Russia directly by producers, until Oct. 31, 2026, inclusive," the statement said.

The government said the measure is aimed at maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market amid increased demand for motor fuel during the agricultural harvest season.

A broader ban on fuel exports remains in effect in Russia through Jan. 31, 2027. The restriction on direct producers had previously been set to expire Sept. 30.

Russia has faced fuel shortages following Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, which have disrupted domestic supplies.





