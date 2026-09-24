UN chief urges restraint as fighting intensifies in northern Ethiopia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed "grave concern" over the rapidly deteriorating situation in northern Ethiopia, including the reported seizure and occupation of three airports in the Tigray region.

The airports in Mekelle, Axum and Shire were reportedly seized amid intensified fighting in and around Tigray, with hostilities spreading into neighboring areas, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately de-escalate tensions, protect civilians, ensure safe and unhindered access for humanitarian partners to reach those in need, and avoid actions that could lead to a broader and more devastating conflict," Dujarric said.

Guterres reiterated his support for African Union efforts, including the engagement of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, aimed at easing tensions and bringing the parties back to the negotiating table, Dujarric added.

The UN chief also called for the resumption of good-faith talks under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement.





