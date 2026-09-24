Top Ukrainian, Iranian diplomats discuss mutual steps to prevent further tensions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, focusing on mutual steps to prevent further bilateral tensions.

In a statement on US social media company X, Sybiha said the talks followed up on their most recent phone call in July, after which he said Kyiv sought to avoid "unnecessary escalation" with Tehran amid its accusation against Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea.

"Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even in challenging circumstances," Sybiha said, noting that their conversation in New York focused on "mutual steps to prevent further aggravation of tensions between our countries."

He stressed that they agreed to keep existing communication channels open and also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe, as well as various tracks of ongoing peace efforts.

"I reiterated Ukraine's position in support of a sooner restoration of peace and stability in both our regions," he added.

In July, Sybiha and Araghchi held a phone call days after Tehran accused Kyiv of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and injuring another.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck vessels involved in military cargo shipments linked to Iran without identifying any specific ship.

At the time, Sybiha noted that he held a "frank" conversation with his Iranian counterpart, adding that he stressed that Ukraine's goal is to avoid "unnecessary escalation" with Iran and that his country's actions are aimed "solely at defending our country from Russian aggression" and never intended to target civilian vessels or people.

"It is Russia who bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties," he said, adding that he emphasized the need to refrain from escalatory steps and to "end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine."

Araghchi, for his part, said his Ukrainian counterpart assured him that the incident was unintentional and Kyiv sought no escalation.

"Iran does not seek escalation either, but made clear any attack on our citizens or interests is unacceptable. There must be restitution for losses," Araghchi added.





