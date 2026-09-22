Military jet crash reported in area of US air base in Germany

A military jet crashed on Tuesday in the area of the US Air Force base at Spangdahlem in western Germany, according to local media reports.

The Bild newspaper reported that, according to initial information from authorities, an F-16 fighter jet went down and the pilot safely ejected before the crash. There was no immediate confirmation from the base.

The Eifelkreis Bitburg-Pruem district said fire and disaster protection units from the district were sent to the scene.

"According to current knowledge, one person was injured," the district administration said in a statement. It said it could not give details about the incident and asked journalists to wait for a statement from military authorities.





