News World Six Pakistani soldiers killed amid escalating violence

Six Pakistani soldiers killed amid escalating violence

At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a north-western border province near Afghanistan amid a sharp escalation in violence, the military announced on Sunday.

At least six Pakistani soldiers were killed in a north-western province bordering Afghanistan amid a surge in violence, the military said on Sunday.



The soldiers, that included two officers, were killed in a gun-battle with terrorists in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. At least eight terrorists who attacked the security forces convey were also killed, the military's media wing ISPR said in a statement.



The attack comes a day after 22 people including policemen were killed in coordinated attacks in the province.



On Friday, an explosive-laden car rammed into the entrance of a mosque at the police headquarters in Kohat and exploded as worshippers and officers gathered for Friday prayers.



The armed attackers then stormed the compound, and one of them detonated an explosive belt.



Violence has surged in Pakistan's remote regions near the Afghan border in recent years.



In early August, 14 people were killed in a suicide attack outside a police station in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hundreds of people were outside the station demonstrating against the escalating violence in the region.



Islamabad accuses Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of allowing militants who orchestrate attacks in Pakistan to operate from Afghan territory. Officials in Kabul deny the accusation.



The conflict between the two neighbouring countries escalated earlier this year and there have been regular exchanges of fire since.









