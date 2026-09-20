RUSSIAS RULING UNITED RUSSIA PARTY ON TRACK TO EASILY WIN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION, PARTIAL RESULTS SHOW

Russia's ruling United Russia party was on track to easily win a parliamentary election with 57.5% of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday after nearly 14% of the votes had been counted.
President Vladimir Putin has cast the vote as a test of support for the war in Ukraine. Critics say the country's tightly-controlled political system does not tolerate dissent. The Kremlin says national unity and some censorship are necessary during what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.