RUSSIAS RULING UNITED RUSSIA PARTY ON TRACK TO EASILY WIN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION, PARTIAL RESULTS SHOW

Russia's ruling United Russia party was on ⁠track to ⁠easily win a parliamentary election with 57.5% of ⁠the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday after nearly 14% of the votes had been ⁠counted.

President ⁠Vladimir Putin has cast the vote as a test of support for the war in ⁠Ukraine. Critics say the country's tightly-controlled political system does not tolerate dissent. The Kremlin ⁠says ‌national ‌unity and some ⁠censorship ‌are necessary during what it ⁠calls its ⁠special military ⁠operation in Ukraine.







