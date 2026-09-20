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News World Russia's ruling United Russia party on track to easily win parliamentary election, partial results show

Russia's ruling United Russia party on track to easily win parliamentary election, partial results show

Russia's ruling "United Russia" party is projected to have won the country's tightly controlled parliamentary elections, an exit poll published after voting ended indicated Sunday.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 20,2026 09:44 PM
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RUSSIAS RULING UNITED RUSSIA PARTY ON TRACK TO EASILY WIN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION, PARTIAL RESULTS SHOW

Russia's ruling United Russia party was on ⁠track to ⁠easily win a parliamentary election with 57.5% of ⁠the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday after nearly 14% of the votes had been ⁠counted.

President ⁠Vladimir Putin has cast the vote as a test of support for the war in ⁠Ukraine. Critics say the country's tightly-controlled political system does not tolerate dissent. The Kremlin ⁠says ‌national ‌unity and some ⁠censorship ‌are necessary during what it ⁠calls its ⁠special military ⁠operation in Ukraine.