Early voting begins in several US states ahead of Nov. 3 midterms

Early voting for the Nov. 3 US midterm elections got underway Friday in several states, beginning a process that will spread across most of the country in the coming weeks.

Minnesota and South Dakota allow voters to begin casting absentee ballots in person 46 days before Election Day, while Virginia also opened its early in-person voting period Friday.

Pennsylvania can make mail-in or absentee ballots available in person as early as 50 days before an election, although the timing varies by county and depends on certification of the candidate list.

Early voting rules differ significantly across the US.

Forty-seven states, along with Washington, DC, and several US territories, offer some form of early in-person voting to all voters, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Alabama, Mississippi and New Hampshire do not offer universal early in-person voting, though some voters may qualify for absentee options.

Early voting periods nationwide range from three to 46 days, with the average lasting about 20 days. Most states will begin offering early voting later in September or October.