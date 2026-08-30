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News World Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from August 31 to September 1 to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications announced Sunday.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 30,2026 09:45 PM
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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TO VISIT BISHKEK FOR SHANGHAI COOPERATION ORGANIZATION SUMMIT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Türkiye's communications director said Sunday.

Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Erdoğan will make the visit at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

As part of the visit, Erdoğan will address the summit session to be held in an expanded format on Tuesday and hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders, Duran added.