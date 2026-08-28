News World Kremlin: Negotiations with Ukraine 'currently on hold'

Kremlin: Negotiations with Ukraine 'currently on hold'

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are on hold with no new proposals on the table, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Friday, confirming that Moscow will continue its military operations.

The Russian government says Kyiv and Moscow are not holding peace talks at the moment, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the "issue is currently on hold," according to Russian media reports released on Friday.



He added that no new ideas had been presented. At the same time, Kyiv is "fully aware" of Russia's demands, Peskov said.



On Thursday, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Budanov, told journalists that he did not rule out the resumption of talks with Russia in September.



Ukraine has been resisting the full-scale Russian invasion for over four and a half years.



The United States has long been pressing Moscow and Kyiv to reach a peace agreement. However, trips to the warring nations by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which had been expected in August, did not take place.









