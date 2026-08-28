Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran's Foreign Ministry said all countries were obliged to refrain from ⁠implementing ⁠U.S. sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounted to ⁠complicity in imposing one state's unlawful will on independent states.

In a statement published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described ⁠new U.S. ⁠economic measures as illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they put the health and livelihoods of ⁠millions of civilians at serious risk.

It called on the international community to uphold the rule of law and ⁠said ‌Tehran ‌would use ⁠all its ‌capabilities to defend itself against what it ⁠called a ⁠combined U.S.-Israeli military and ⁠economic assault.









