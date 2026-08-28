 Contact Us
News World Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned on Friday that third-party nations must not comply with U.S. sanctions, stating that enforcing Washington’s unilateral measures makes countries complicit in an unlawful violation of sovereign independence.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 28,2026 03:48 PM
Subscribe
IRAN PRESSES OTHER COUNTRIES TO REFRAIN FROM IMPLEMENTING US SANCTIONS

Iran's Foreign Ministry said all countries were obliged to refrain from ⁠implementing ⁠U.S. sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounted to ⁠complicity in imposing one state's unlawful will on independent states.

In a statement published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described ⁠new U.S. ⁠economic measures as illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they put the health and livelihoods of ⁠millions of civilians at serious risk.

It called on the international community to uphold the rule of law and ⁠said ‌Tehran ‌would use ⁠all its ‌capabilities to defend itself against what it ⁠called a ⁠combined U.S.-Israeli military and ⁠economic assault.