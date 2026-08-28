Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran's Foreign Ministry said all countries were obliged to refrain from implementing U.S. sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounted to complicity in imposing one state's unlawful will on independent states.
In a statement published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described new U.S. economic measures as illegal and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious risk.
It called on the international community to uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would use all its capabilities to defend itself against what it called a combined U.S.-Israeli military and economic assault.