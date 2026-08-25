Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 6,509 as reconstruction advances

The number of fatalities from the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June rose to 6,509, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Rodriguez shared the latest figures on Monday through US social media company X as authorities continue reconstruction efforts following the devastating seismic activity.

He said emergency teams have rescued 6,462 people since the earthquakes struck.

A total of 226,696 people have received treatment in hospitals across the South American nation, according to the latest figures.

Authorities have evaluated 60,785 homes. Of these, 35,545 remain habitable, while 14,239 are classified as restricted and 11,001 are considered at high risk.

The government has delivered 335 new homes to families displaced by the disaster, Rodriguez said.

Cleanup operations have also continued, with crews collecting 600,790.70 tons of debris, equivalent to 28.61% of the estimated total wreckage, he added.

The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, causing widespread destruction and prompting national emergency measures.





