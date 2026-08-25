UK, EU missions in Dhaka stress Rohingya right to return to Myanmar

On the ninth anniversary of the mass exodus of Rohingya to Bangladesh, 16 diplomatic missions, including those of the UK, Australia, Canada, and the EU, in Dhaka on Tuesday recalled the Rohingya's right to return to their home country, Myanmar.

Bangladesh has been sheltering about 1.2 million persecuted Rohingya on the southeastern Cox's Bazar coast after they fled a brutal Myanmar military crackdown and started crossing the border on Aug. 25, 2017.

However, nine years after the mass exodus, conflict is escalating across Rakhine and humanitarian needs are rising, according to the foreign missions' joint statement.

"Deepening insecurity, airstrikes on civilian infrastructure and the Myanmar authorities' blockades on aid and trade are worsening the humanitarian crisis," the statement said, marking Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on Aug. 25.

This instability is driving further displacement into Bangladesh, and across the region, leading to tragic loss of life through dangerous sea crossings, it said, adding that these conditions do not currently allow for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable repatriation.

They said conditions for Rohingya return will require a strategic, coordinated, and long-term approach to address the root causes of displacement, build trust between communities, and support greater peace and stability in Myanmar.

They also said they will continue to work with Bangladesh to find pathways toward building the conditions for repatriation.

"As this crisis enters its tenth year, we must ensure that the Rohingya people are not forgotten. We will continue to amplify the voices of Rohingya communities, pursue justice and accountability, and work with Bangladesh and international partners to sustain global support," the statement added.



