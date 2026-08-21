SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS TÜRKIYE KEY PARTNER IN SYRIAS RECONSTRUCTION

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani described Türkiye as a "key partner" in Syria's reconstruction during his official visit to Pakistan.

Asked about the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan earlier this month, Al-Shaibani told local media on Thursday that Syria was working on the matter.

"We have not yet made a decision on whether to join this alliance," he added.

He said Syria would make a decision at a later stage and described Türkiye as a "key partner in Syria's reconstruction."

Al-Shaibani also highlighted the more than 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) border between the two countries, as well as their historical ties.

- Message to Iran

Regarding possible contacts with Iran, Al-Shaibani said Tehran must first acknowledge what it has done to the Syrian people.

He praised Pakistan's role in the dialogue process between the US and Iran, but said Islamabad had not yet offered to mediate between Syria and Iran.

- Syria to upgrade diplomatic representation in Pakistan

Describing his visit to Pakistan as "successful," Al-Shaibani said the two sides had agreed to reestablish a joint ministerial commission, maintain direct flights, establish a business council, and organize an investment forum.

Stressing that the two sides share similar views and want to elevate bilateral relations to the highest level, Al-Shaibani said Syria would upgrade its diplomatic representation in Pakistan to the ambassadorial level.

- Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

Regarding tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Al-Shaibani called on both sides to resolve their disputes through dialogue.

"We call on Afghanistan not to allow any threat or terrorist attack from its territory against neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan," he said.

- Syria-Israel relations

On Israel, Al-Shaibani said it was still "too early" to discuss any strategic agreement, stressing that Syria's top priority was an end to Israeli attacks.

"Syria is a sovereign state," Al-Shaibani said, emphasizing that Israel should not dictate Damascus' alliances or partnerships.

He added that Syria's new foreign policy would focus on reconstruction, economic cooperation, and strengthening ties with regional and international partners.