Lukashenko: Belarus can provide Myanmar with 'everything they need'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Minsk can provide Myanmar people with "everything they need today and tomorrow," according to his office.

Speaking at a meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Min Aung Hlaing in Minsk, Lukashenko said Belarus had studied Myanmar "thoroughly" and was well informed about the country's needs.

"Belarus has all the technology to help, train and provide the Myanmar people with everything they need today and tomorrow," he said.

Informal talks held on Thursday allowed the two sides to discuss areas of cooperation and concrete steps already taken to strengthen ties, he added.

Lukashenko said the format was also useful for addressing issues that are not publicly discussed.

During the talks, Lukashenko said Myanmar had recently reached an important stage in its development by ensuring political stability, and that the people had strongly supported Min Aung Hlaing and those backing him.

Min Aung Hlaing thanked Lukashenko and said his government would continue pursuing democratic reforms based on the interests of Myanmar's people, adding that by-elections for parliament and other bodies are planned in 2027 and inviting Belarusian observers.

Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Belarus on Thursday following his official visit to Moscow, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Min Aung Hlaing became president in April following a general election. The former military chief seized power from the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.