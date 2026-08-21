Israeli warplanes carry out overnight strikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of overnight airstrikes and attacks across southern Lebanon, Lebanese state media reported Friday.

The official National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes struck the town of Mansouri after 2 am local time early Friday (2300GMT Thursday), while a series of powerful explosions were also reported in the area, with blasts heard across several villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces also carried out explosions in the towns of Hadatha and al-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the agency.

Israeli warplanes also conducted mock air raids over the city of Tyre and surrounding villages and towns overnight.

Separately, a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Ali al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, as well as areas around Dabsha hill and Dawhat Kfar Remman.

The strikes were accompanied by Israeli artillery shelling that also targeted Ali al-Taher hill, NNA said.

On Friday morning, intermittent Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Mayfadoun, in the direction of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to NNA.

The latest attacks come amid continuing tensions between Israel and Lebanon following the outbreak of a new round of hostilities on March 2.

Israel launched extensive attacks on Lebanon on March 2, saying they were aimed at Hezbollah targets, while Hezbollah responded with attacks against Israel.

The escalation effectively shattered the ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024 and triggered renewed Israeli military operations across Lebanon.

Since then, US-led diplomatic efforts have sought to reach new security arrangements between Israel and Lebanon, including discussions on Israeli withdrawals, security along the border and areas where Hezbollah's armed presence would be restricted.

Lebanon has demanded an end to Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, while Israel has tied further withdrawals and security arrangements to steps aimed at preventing Hezbollah from maintaining a military presence near its border.