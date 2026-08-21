France and Germany call for release of Chow Hang-tung

France and Germany called on Friday for the immediate release of Chow Hang-tung after Hong Kong's High Court convicted her and Lee Cheuk-yan of inciting subversion.
Lee, 69, and Chow, 41, were part of a group known for organising annual vigils marking Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
"Germany and France deeply regret the guilty verdict against human rights lawyer and democracy activist Chow Hang-tung," said a joint statement issued by the countries' foreign ministries.
"We call for her immediate release and urge the authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong to respect all civil rights and freedoms," the statement added.