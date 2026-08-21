France and Germany call for release of Chow Hang-tung

France and Germany called on Friday for the immediate ⁠release of ⁠Chow Hang-tung after Hong Kong's High Court convicted her and ⁠Lee Cheuk-yan of inciting subversion.

Lee, 69, and Chow, 41, were part of a group known for organising annual vigils marking Beijing's ⁠1989 ⁠Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

"Germany and France deeply regret the guilty verdict against human rights lawyer and democracy ⁠activist Chow Hang-tung," said a joint statement issued by the countries' foreign ministries.

"We call for her ⁠immediate release ‌and ‌urge the ⁠authorities in Beijing ‌and Hong Kong to respect ⁠all civil ⁠rights and freedoms," the ⁠statement added.







