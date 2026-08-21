Denmark says it 'fully supports' International Criminal Court after new US sanctions

The Danish foreign minister said Friday that Copenhagen "fully supports" the International Criminal Court's independence after new US sanctions targeting the president of the ICC and a senior lawyer in the prosecutor's office.

"DK fully supports the @IntlCrimCourts independence, impartiality & integrity," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement shared by the Foreign Ministry on US social media platform X.

Rasmussen added: "New US sanctions against President Tomoko Akane & a staff member are deeply concerning."

The foreign minister noted that Denmark works with like-minded countries in the EU and on the UN Security Council to ensure the Court's continued effectiveness.

It came after the latest US sanctions targeting ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, a move that sparked backlash across European countries, including the UK, France and Germany, as well as from the presidents of the European Council and European Commission.

The measures are part of sanctions against the ICC imposed by US President Donald Trump in February 2025.

The ICC said nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, its former prosecutor and one staff member are currently under US sanctions.