Turkish president, Japanese premier discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues in a Wednesday phone call.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue its efforts to further develop relations with Japan in all areas, particularly the defense industry, investment, and trade, said a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said negotiations are the only way to resolve the conflict between Iran and the US, adding that Türkiye supports diplomatic efforts toward lasting peace and stability.

The Turkish president also once again extended his condolences to Takaichi over the people who lost their lives in the earthquake that struck Kumamoto last month.