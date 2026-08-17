Czech fish farmers take emergency measures amid prolonged drought

Fish farmers in the Czech Republic have begun taking emergency measures as a prolonged drought, worsened by high temperatures across Europe, strains water supplies, Czech Radio reported Monday.



Facing water shortages, fish farmers have reduced or suspended supplementary feeding to lower fish oxygen consumption, while ponds are being regularly aerated, according to the report.



Several ponds have also been netted earlier than usual.



In the Trebon area, a major fish-farming region, part of the 200-hectare (494-acre) Koclirov pond has reportedly been drained, with the fish transferred to holding tanks.



More than a third of the water in the region's renowned network of fish ponds is reportedly missing due to the drought.



The water level in Lake Svet has also fallen by 98 centimeters (38.6 inches), as high temperatures have accelerated evaporation.





